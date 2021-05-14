ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.080–0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.50 million-$210.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.64 million.ON24 also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.08-0.02) EPS.

NYSE:ONTF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,609. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.95. ON24 has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on ONTF. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ON24 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.43.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $39,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 981 shares of company stock worth $50,462 over the last quarter.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

