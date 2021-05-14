ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.010-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.50 million-$51.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.04 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.080–0.020 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ONTF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.02. 3,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,609. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.95. ON24 has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ONTF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ON24 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.43.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 800 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 981 shares of company stock valued at $50,462 in the last three months.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

