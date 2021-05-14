One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) was upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Noble Financial raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.42. 6,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,715. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.53 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.47.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other One Stop Systems news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 75.0% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

