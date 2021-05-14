OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Trading Up 5.8% on Strong Earnings

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) shares were up 5.8% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 19,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 450,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.
The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 98.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%.
OSW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $880.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.65.
OneSpaWorld Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSW)
OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.
