Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) PT Lowered to $37.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.62.

Get Open Lending alerts:

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.19. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,687,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $180,398,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Open Lending by 149.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.