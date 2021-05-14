OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Purchases $273,750.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $273,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,201,671.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $97,750.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 300,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $1,173,000.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,385,000.00.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter worth $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 10,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

