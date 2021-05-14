Oppenheimer Comments on e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01.

ELF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $27.87 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 146.69 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 13,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $365,367.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,374.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $2,001,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,120.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,492 shares of company stock worth $13,107,521 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 91.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,515,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,818,000 after buying an additional 3,113,256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7,848.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,907,000 after buying an additional 916,663 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $19,620,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,163,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,215,000 after acquiring an additional 674,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,061,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after acquiring an additional 622,631 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

