Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.22). Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ShockWave Medical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

SWAV opened at $148.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical has a 52-week low of $37.85 and a 52-week high of $169.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.59. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.51 and a beta of 1.26.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.22, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,688.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,029,809.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 980,000 shares of company stock worth $120,759,196. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $1,277,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $204,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 4,140.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

