OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives $71.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

OPRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.44. 99,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,267. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.81.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $3,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,598,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 134.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

