Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 1.9% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 518,215 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,363,000 after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 10.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its position in Oracle by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,254 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.81.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $78.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $80.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $108,262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,166,434,857.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,708,000 shares of company stock valued at $639,074,810. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

