Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.55.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OCDX shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:OCDX traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,140. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $516.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.19 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

