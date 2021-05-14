OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

KIDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.71.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $64.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.07 and a 200 day moving average of $48.24.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Also, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $296,241.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,360 shares of company stock worth $2,605,698. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

