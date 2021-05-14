Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35), Fidelity Earnings reports.

OSCR stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 20,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,807. Oscar Health has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99.

In other news, COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 95,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $3,720,366.00. Also, CEO Mario Schlosser sold 366,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $14,285,154.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 615,747 shares of company stock worth $24,014,133.

OSCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

