Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC cut its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,850 shares during the period. Oshkosh makes up approximately 3.2% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $25,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,495,000 after purchasing an additional 497,311 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Oshkosh by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,387,000 after buying an additional 236,925 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,947,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,632,000 after acquiring an additional 383,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $69,328,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,598,000 after acquiring an additional 455,641 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at $746,930.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,915. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSK opened at $133.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $136.45. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

