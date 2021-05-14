Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$64.56 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.89.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$16.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.81. The company has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.06. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$11.71 and a one year high of C$17.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

In related news, Director Sean Roosen sold 127,600 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total value of C$1,796,237.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 584,183 shares in the company, valued at C$8,223,602.51. Also, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$103,569.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$208,343.57. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,998,784.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

