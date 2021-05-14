Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $208.61 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $114.23 and a one year high of $217.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

