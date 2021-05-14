Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,954 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD opened at $151.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.67 and a 200 day moving average of $130.28. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. Citigroup increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,293.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

