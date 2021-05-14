Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 11.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $20,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.67.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $170.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

