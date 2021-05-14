Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $4,551,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 37,374 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $119.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.