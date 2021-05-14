Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will report $23.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.36 million to $23.70 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year sales of $96.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.80 million to $96.83 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $137.81 million, with estimates ranging from $120.48 million to $149.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

In other news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $142,715.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,715.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $166,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,986.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,041,361 shares of company stock worth $206,072,282.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $41.26 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average is $53.06.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

