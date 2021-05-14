Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $76.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.75.
Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.01. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.
In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Owens Corning
Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.