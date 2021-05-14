Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $76.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.01. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.