Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,062 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 121.4% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 14,338 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 8,701 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Geier Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $58.81 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.88.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

