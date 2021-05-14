Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,068 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of -288.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.66.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

