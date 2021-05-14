Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Down to $24.09

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.09, but opened at $23.00. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $23.78, with a volume of 68,652 shares trading hands.

PACB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%.

In other news, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $150,606.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $10,972,058.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 884,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,583,987.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 793,117 shares of company stock valued at $30,685,496. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

