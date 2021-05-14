PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of PRFX stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.47. 6,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,603. PainReform has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $7.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51.

About PainReform

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

