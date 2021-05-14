Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Down 5.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) was down 5.4% on Wednesday after Wolfe Research lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $20.00. Wolfe Research currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Palantir Technologies traded as low as $19.03 and last traded at $19.12. Approximately 1,282,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 76,731,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at $66,175,519.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $247,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,236,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,293,240.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,509,099 shares of company stock valued at $125,875,655.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,477,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.31.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

