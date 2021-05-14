Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.81.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

