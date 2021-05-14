Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $4.82 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Shares of KMB opened at $133.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.17 and its 200-day moving average is $134.67. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.