Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 1,790 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 88.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

