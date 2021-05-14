Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 475 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 199,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 250,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,389,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,565,000 after buying an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CL stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.81. The company has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,323 shares of company stock worth $7,792,306 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

