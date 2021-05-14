Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Sells $790,600.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total transaction of $1,198,715.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,220,310.00.

PANW stock opened at $323.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $344.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.48 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.89 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 10.6% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 66,290 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $333,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $497,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 293.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

