Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.83, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.95.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

