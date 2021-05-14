Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Raised to $110.00 at Wedbush

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.27.

Shares of PZZA opened at $96.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.68, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.44. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,752,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,601,000 after purchasing an additional 86,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,678,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,146,000 after purchasing an additional 29,955 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 40.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,323,000 after purchasing an additional 431,113 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,063,000 after purchasing an additional 64,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Papa John’s International by 51.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,031,000 after buying an additional 271,547 shares during the period.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

