Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of AUB opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $41.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

