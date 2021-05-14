Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $215,000 Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 50.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $12,208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 1,688.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,294,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,674 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after acquiring an additional 957,320 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $7,989,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $5,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of INN opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. Analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

