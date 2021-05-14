Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average of $45.61. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.42 and a 1 year high of $46.20.

