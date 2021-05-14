Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NLY stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

