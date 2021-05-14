Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 277 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $6,447,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.47.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $427,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,823,974.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $85.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,063.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.42. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

