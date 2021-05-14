ParkinGo Achieves Market Cap of $1.86 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0923 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.86 million and $4,755.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,233.84 or 1.00011998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00048305 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00012112 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.73 or 0.00218835 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000929 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004256 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars.

