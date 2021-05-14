PARSIQ Reaches Market Cap of $177.78 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $177.78 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for $1.57 or 0.00003155 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00112780 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.59 or 0.00865918 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002878 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,321,405 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

