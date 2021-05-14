Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Shares of PTEN opened at $8.05 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 3.20.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 602.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 227,856 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 251,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

