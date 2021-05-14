Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading Up 5.6%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s stock price was up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.70. Approximately 79,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,398,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTEN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,911 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

