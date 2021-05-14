PayBX (AXPR) Trading Down 22.2% Over Last Week

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. PayBX has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayBX coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00089929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00020186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $560.55 or 0.01112261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00070097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00114059 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00064159 BTC.

PayBX Profile

PayBX (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

