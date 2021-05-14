PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s 4th Largest Position

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,627 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 3.8% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $40,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.8% in the first quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.5% in the first quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 8,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,913,000 after buying an additional 41,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $243.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $286.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.02 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.06.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

