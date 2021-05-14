PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PaySign had a net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%. PaySign updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ PAYS opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $146.60 million, a PE ratio of -48.17 and a beta of 1.43. PaySign has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $10.98.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

