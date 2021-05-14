PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PaySign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYS opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.17 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. PaySign has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). PaySign had a net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 16,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,547,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 76,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 52,042 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 42,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 32.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 369,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

