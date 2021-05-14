PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Randy S. Nickerson Sells 7,298 Shares of Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,602.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PDCE opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.75. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $42.85.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. Research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,388,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth $516,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 88.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,805 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares in the last quarter.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

