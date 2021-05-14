PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Randy S. Nickerson Sells 7,298 Shares of Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,602.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
PDCE opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.75. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $42.85.
PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. Research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PDCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.23.
PDC Energy Company Profile
PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.
