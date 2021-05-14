PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PDSB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.76. 280,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,141. The company has a market cap of $106.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $7.30.

PDSB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.27.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

