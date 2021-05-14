PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PDSB traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 280,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,137. The stock has a market cap of $106.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.70. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Saturday, April 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PDS Biotechnology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.27.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

