Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.84.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$38.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.95 billion and a PE ratio of -44.05. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$26.77 and a 1-year high of C$39.29.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -291.33%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

